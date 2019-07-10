LIVE STREAM: U.S. women's soccer World Cup victory parade

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The U.S. women’s soccer team will celebrate their World Cup win with a ticker-tape parade in New York City.

Mayor Bill de Blasio will also present them with keys to the city.

The parade starts at 9 a.m.

Meanwhile, US women's soccer captain Megan Rapinoe told President Donald Trump on Tuesday that he's excluding groups of Americans with his message and that he needs to do better in caring for every single American.

When asked by CNN's Anderson Cooper what she would say to Trump, Rapinoe looked into the camera and said, "Your message is excluding people. You're excluding me, you're excluding people that look like me, you're excluding people of color, you're excluding Americans that maybe support you."

The back-to-back World Cup champion added that "we need to have a reckoning" with the implications of Trump's Make America Great Again slogan, because "you're harking back to an era that was not great for everyone -- it might have been great for a few people, and maybe America is great for a few people right now, but it's not great for enough Americans in this world," she said, still directing her message to the President.

