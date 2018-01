Women took to the streets in Chicago to join in the 2018 Women's March.

One year after the historic Women's March in DC the day after President Trump's inauguration, the organizers hold a rally called "Power to the Polls" in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The march is expected to last until 7 p.m. Sunday.

Watch live here:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.