Rod The Builder competes against expert to finish family room for holiday party

CANTON, Mich. - Rod The Builder returned on Black Friday to take on another challenge.

This year, Local 4's Rod Meloni competed against an expert to finish a family room and prepare it for a holiday party. The competition took place at IKEA in Canton.

Rod took on Amanda Preston in a competition that included building furniture, hanging curtain rods and curtains, adding all the accents and decorations and preparing for a party.

IKEA develops profiles for all of its rooms and builds them for specific people. Rod and Amanda built their rooms specifically for a young family of four: a couple with two young girls.

The challenge began at 4 p.m., and the finished products were revealed at 6 p.m.

You can watch some highlights from the competition below:

