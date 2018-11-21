Rod The Builder prepares to build family room, decorate it for holiday party

DETROIT - It's a tradition everyone in the Local 4 newsroom looks forward to on the day after Thanksgiving, as business editor Rod Meloni turns in his reporter notepad for his Rod the Builder apron.

As Rod the Builder, Meloni takes on experts in different challenges. In years past, he has tried his hand at carving ice sculptures, a cookie bake-off, decorating a tree, professional gift wrapping, a chef chop challenge and putting up Christmas lights against a professional company.

This year, Rod the Builder is competing against an expert at IKEA to finish building a family room and decorating it for a holiday party.

"I do believe I've put something together by IKEA, but I've never been in the store," Meloni said. "I remember it being exceptionally intricate."

"It's fun. I'd say it’s like adult Legos," said Amanda Preston, marketing manager for IKEA in Canton.

Preston said inside the Canton store there are 52 room settings and three complete homes with kitchen, bathroom, living room and bedrooms that offer inspiration to customers.

The design team at IKEA creates profiles for each room it creates inside the store.

Preston said profiles can vary from someone living alone to a family with young children or a family with older children. She said the design team starts with a profile so they can identify the home furnishing needs that each person would have in each area of that home.

It's not just about creating a fun, decorative space, but to be functional as well.

For the Rod the Builder challenge, Meloni and Preston will each be building a family room for a family of four. The family has two daughters age 3 and 6.

"What we're going to do (is) set the room as (if) we're getting ready for a holiday party," Preston said. "He can pick out all the decorations, the furniture which he will build. He'll hang curtains. He'll put out throw pillows, lay down rugs -- really whatever he thinks that family needs."

Meloni said the only thing that makes this tough is the time frame because he only has a couple of hours to complete the project.

"If I have all day, to do something like this I'll get it done," Meloni said.

Preston's advice to Meloni is to be solution oriented, build fast and look for the finishing touches to make sure the room is just right.

Meloni said don't count him out, he is up for the challenge.

"You talk about a punchers chance? I'll surprise you. I'll bring it. I'll be there," Meloni said.

The Rod the Builder challenge is this Friday beginning at Local 4 News First at 4 p.m. with updates through the 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. newscasts. The event will be livestreamed on our website ClickOnDetroit.com. The big reveal of their final products will be on Local 4 News at 6 p.m.

Last year, he became Rod the Ice Carver. He challenged Clinton Rich, a certified ice sculptor who owns Clear Cut Ice Sculptures, to a carve-off on Nov. 24 at Kellogg Park in Plymouth.

Rich has been ice carving for 12 years. He also teaches his craft at Oakland Community College.

"I have fun with it. Most people don't, I imagine, don't really enjoy their job as much as I do," Rich said.

"I think anybody can learn how to do it," he added. "I've taught all levels on how to carve."

Rich's tools include a chainsaw, die grinders with different cutting and sanding bits, an angle grinder and a chisel.

Meloni didn't enter the competition with a lot of confidence.

"If you're looking for finesse, I am not your guy, OK?" he laughed. "Give me a chainsaw I'll make logs out of it all day. You want me to make a pony or a bear I'm not thinking this is going to go well."

He had some help along the way. Watch the video above for Rod the Carver in action with a little guidance from Rich.

"I'm going to teach him four steps to ice carving, so if he just focuses on one step and doesn't think too far ahead he should be fine," Rich promised. "He shouldn't be worried. Unless he wants to win, he might be a little worried."

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.