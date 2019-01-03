Army veteran, convicted felon leads police on long chase in Los Angeles

A vehicle being chased by police in Los Angeles on Jan. 3, 2019.

LOS ANGELES - Police in Los Angeles were involved in a chase Thursday after a pedestrian was struck by a car, according to authorities.

Authorities said they know who the driver is, but they aren't yet releasing his identity. He is an Army veteran who suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and a convicted felon, according to Los Angeles officials.

He was taken into custody at 5:13 p.m. ET after an hours-long chase and a long standoff on the side of the road.

Police said a pedestrian on a scooter was struck during the chase. The driver of the vehicle is wanted in connection with a failure to yield violation and a hit-and-run, according to police.

The pedestrian is expected to be OK, according to police in Los Angeles.

Officers attempted multiple PIT maneuvers to stop the vehicle, but they were unsuccessful, according to officials.

California Highway Patrol officials tried to deploy spike strips three times -- all more than two hours into the chase -- but the car swerved around them, police said. During the third attempt, officials used two spike strips, one from each shoulder of the highway, and the right, rear tire was impacted.

The car's left, rear wheel was damaged early in the chase. The windshield is cracked and there is damage to the rear of the car.

California Highway Patrol took over the chase from the Los Angeles Police Department.

The chase went through at least three counties in Southern California, according to authorities.

The driver eventually pulled over onto the right shoulder of the southbound lanes of The Five highway. Seven CHP vehicles and two police motorcycles pulled up behind the stopped car while the driver sat in the passenger seat. Several officers got out of the vehicles during the standoff.

The man was finally taken into custody by multiple officers and a police K-9 after getting out of the car and onto the highway.

Here is a look at the driver of the fleeing vehicle.

A Los Angeles police chase suspect.

