WATCH LIVE: Times Square NYE Ball Drop event in New York City

The famous Times Square ball drops in New York City on New Year's Eve.

NEW YORK - Watch the annual Times Square New Year's Eve Ball Drop event live from New York City.

As the famous New Year's Eve Ball descends from the flagpole atop One Times Square, an estimated one million people in the street, millions nationwide and over a billion watching throughout the world are united in bidding a collective farewell to the departing year, and expressing our joy and hope for the year ahead.

Watch the Times Square Ball Drop LIVE below:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.