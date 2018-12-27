5 biggest Michigan Lottery prizes, winners of 2018

New homes, new cars, luxury vacations, and financial security top the wish lists of Michigan Lottery players. In 2018, the Lottery helped make those dreams come true for countless players who collected a record $2.2 billion in prizes.

All told, the Lottery made 44 players millionaires in 2018, with a $9.64 million Lotto 47 jackpot split by two players topping the list of big winners. The top prizes for 2018 accounted for about $78 million in winnings for players.

The top-five prizes Michigan Lottery players won in 2018 (through Dec. 27) were:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.