LOTTERY RESULTS: Mega Millions numbers for Jan. 5, 2018 drawing

LANSING, Mich. - The winning numbers for the Jan. 5, 2018 Mega Millions $450 million jackpot are:

Mega Millions numbers: 70-59-30-28-39

Gold Mega Ball: 10

Megaplier: 3X

More than $1 billion is up for grabs this weekend in the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots.

Friday’s $450 million jackpot is the fourth-largest Mega Millions jackpot and the 13th largest U.S. lottery jackpot. The cash option for Friday’s jackpot is about $281 million.

If a Michigan player win’s Friday’s $450 million jackpot, it would be the largest Mega Millions prize won in the state. On April 22, 2005, a Port Huron couple, Ralph and Mary Stebbins, won $208 million. The Stebbins’s jackpot holds the record for the largest Mega Millions prize ever won in Michigan.

Saturday’s $570 million jackpot is the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and the seventh-largest U.S. lottery jackpot. The cash option for Saturday’s jackpot is about $359 million.

If a Michigan player wins Saturday’s $570 million jackpot, it would be the largest Powerball prize won in the state. On Aug. 15, 2012, Donald Lawson, of Lapeer, won a $337 million Powerball jackpot. Lawson’s jackpot holds the record for the largest Lottery prize ever won in Michigan.

Players have plenty of time to purchase tickets for both drawings. Lottery retailers throughout the state are selling Mega Millions tickets until 10:45 p.m. Friday. Powerball tickets may be purchased until 9:45 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets for both games also may be purchased online at MichiganLottery.com.

Mega Millions drawings take place each Tuesday and Friday evening. Each Mega Millions play is only $2. For an additional $1 per play, players have the opportunity to add a “Megaplier” that can multiply non-jackpot prizes by up to five times.

Powerball drawings take place at 10:59 p.m. on Wednesday and Saturday and may be watched live online at: http://www.powerball.com. A “Power Play” option that multiplies non-jackpot prizes by up to 10 times to a maximum of $2 million may be added to any Powerball play for only $1.

