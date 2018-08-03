Michigan Lottery: Daily 3 Red Ball Double Draw offers more chances to win in August

DETROIT - During the month of August, Michigan Lottery players have double the chance of winning with their Daily 3 evening picks.

For a limited time, Monday through Saturday, Daily 3 evening draws will be pulled from a machine holding one red ball and up to five white balls. If the red ball is drawn, three more numbers will be drawn, giving players two chances to win with one ticket.

When a white ball is drawn, there will be no bonus draw, but the ball will be taken out of the machine for the next night's drawing. When a red ball is drawn, all balls will be returned to the machine for the next drawing.

Drawings are held Monday through Saturday at 7:29 p.m.

