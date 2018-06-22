Michigan Lottery: Man plans to spoil wife after winning $100K Fantasy 5 jackpot

LANSING, Mich. - An Upper Peninsula man is going to buy his wife whatever she wants after winning a $100,000 Fantasy 5 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery.

The lucky player, of Gladstone which is in Delta County, who chose to remain anonymous, matched the Fantasy 5 numbers drawn May 23 – 06-07-21-24-39 – to win the jackpot. He bought his winning ticket at the Oak Bluff Grocery store, located at 2821 10th Avenue in Gladstone.

“I buy five Easy Pick Fantasy 5 tickets every day and then check them after I have a bunch piled up,” said the 69-year-old player. “When I stopped at the Oak Bluff Grocery store recently, the clerk told me a player had won with a ticket bought there. I went out to my car and grabbed my stack of tickets to check them.

“I scanned about 30 of them, and then the last one wouldn’t scan. I gave the clerk my ticket and she said: ‘That’s the one!’”

The player visited Lottery headquarters Friday to claim the big prize. With his winnings, he plans to buy a new lawn mower and whatever his wife wants.

Winning a Fantasy 5 jackpot won’t change the player’s daily routine.

“I’m not going to stop playing, especially now that I’m playing with house money,” the player said.

Each Fantasy 5 play is only $1. For an additional $1 per play, EZmatch may be added to a Fantasy 5 ticket, giving players a chance to win up to $500 instantly. Fantasy 5 players select five numbers from one to 39. Players who match all five Fantasy 5 numbers drawn win a jackpot that starts at $100,000. Fantasy 5 drawings are held seven days a week at 7:29 p.m. Tonight’s Fantasy 5 jackpot is $100,000.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.