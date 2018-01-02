Michigan Lottery: Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $361 million

LANSING, Mich. - A lucky Michigan Lottery player could start the New Year with a big new bank account balance with a $361 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs tonight.

The cash option for the jackpot is about $225 million.

The $361 million jackpot is the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot in the last 12 months. The biggest Mega Millions jackpot won in that time was a $393 million jackpot, won in August 2017. One ticket purchased in Illinois matched the five white balls and Mega ball to win.

The last Michigan player to win the Mega Millions jackpot was Kevin Blake, of Waterford. Blake won half of the game’s $42 million jackpot in October 2017. The other winning ticket was purchased in Rhode Island.

If a Michigan player win’s tonight’s $361 million jackpot, it would be the largest Mega Millions prize won in the state. On April 22, 2005, a Port Huron couple, Ralph and Mary Stebbins, won $208 million.

Mega Millions drawings take place each Tuesday and Friday evening. Each Mega Millions play is only $2. For an additional $1 per play, players have the opportunity to add a “Megaplier” that can multiply non-jackpot prizes by up to five times.

Mega Millions tickets for tonight’s drawing may be purchased online at MichiganLottery.com and at the Lottery’s 11,000 retailers around the state until 10:45 p.m.

About 97 cents of every dollar spent on Lottery tickets benefits the state in the form of contributions to the state School Aid Fund, prizes to players and commissions to retailers and vendors. In 2016, the Lottery provided a record $888.9 million to help support Michigan’s public schools. Since it began in 1972, the Lottery has contributed more than $20.5 billion to support public education. For additional information, follow the Michigan Lottery on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and online at www.michiganlottery.com.

