85-year-old woman missing after walking away from Ypsilanti Township home

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. - An 85-year-old woman is missing after walking away from her family's home in Ypsilanti Township, police said.

Kimiko Astalos was last seen around 9 a.m. Thursday in the area of Stony Creek and Merritt roads in Ypsilanti Township, according to authorities.

She was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and blue pants.

Anyone with information on Astalos' whereabouts is asked to call the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office at 734-994-2911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.

