Lodi Township man missing, last seen Sept. 28

Mark Lada was last seen on Saturday at 8 p.m. (WDIV)

LODI TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 59-year-old man is missing after he was last seen 8 p.m. Saturday, according to a release from the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office.

Mark Lada drove away from his Lodi Township home sometime before 7 a.m. on Sunday in a 2001 beige Ford Taurus (Michigan plate: DKP2799), according to the release.

Lada left his phone, wallet, credit cards and money at home when he left.

Anyone with information on Lada's whereabouts are encouraged to contact the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office at 734-994-2911.



Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.