Here’s what an ABLE account is and how it works

Back in 2014, the federal government did a great thing for individuals with disabilities.

It created what’s called an ABLE account -- “achieving a better life experience”. They are tax savings accounts that act like a 529 education plan.

It shelters assets from federal and state benefits like Social Security Disability and Medicaid.

You can save up to $100,000 in these accounts, invest after-tax dollars in market-backed investments, change your mix twice a year and you can choose to be aggressive or risk averse as you’d like.

You can use the savings to pay for things like housing, education and transportation.

Find more Money Monday segments here.