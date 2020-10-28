Toys ‘R’ Us unwraps its 2020 holiday hot toy list: You can win one!

Toys “R” Us is launching its annual Geoffrey’s Hot Toy List for the 2020 holiday season.

Starting today (Oct. 28, 2020), customers in the U.S. can enter the sweepstakes for a chance to win one of the toys from this year’s Hot Toy List and the grand prize, a $400 virtual shopping spree at the Houston Toys “R” Us store.

Winners will be announced beginning Oct. 31 through Nov. 20, 2020.

Here is the list: