Money Monday: How to sign up for Medicare

If you’re nearing the age of 65 and thinking about retirement, you should also be thinking about your health insurance.
We’re helping you understand Medicare, a federal health insurance, and how to sign up for a plan that best fits your needs.
Watch the video above to learn more.
Read more from Medicare.gov:
Read more from LetsMakeAPlan.org:
Read more from Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services: Top 5 things you need to know about Medicare Enrollment
Read more from Somerville Cambridge Elder Services: What should you do to prepare for Medicare at age 64?
More: Money Monday section