Money Monday: How to get taxes back on Michigan unemployment payments

Money Monday: Filing an amended tax return to get back unemployment taxes

Michigan residents who paid taxes on unemployment benefits in 2020 must file an amended tax return with the state in order to get that money back.

During the pandemic, federal law was changed so that Americans receiving unemployment benefits did not have to pay taxes on the first $10,200 received.

But what if you already did pay taxes on those benefits?

In Michigan, residents have to file an amended tax return in order to get that money back.

Watch the video above to learn more.

Click here to find more information from the Michigan Department of Treasury.

