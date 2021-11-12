IRS issues tax year 2022 annual inflation adjustments: What to know

FILE - In this photo March 22, 2013, file photo, the exterior of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) building in Washington. Executives at a New York hedge fund have agreed to pay as much as $7 billion to settle a long-running dispute with the U.S. tax authorities, according to reports Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times reported that insiders at Renaissance Technologies agreed to the deal that could be one of the largest in U.S. history (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

(Susan Walsh,Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)