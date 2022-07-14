What is the average cost of a wedding in Michigan, other states?

We’re in the thick of the summer wedding season, and planning experts say that the events are returning to their typically extravagant nature after being pared down by the pandemic.

Without any more restrictions on gatherings and events, couples are apparently hosting bigger wedding ceremonies and receptions this year compared to the previous two years. And bigger weddings, of course, come at a cost.

With the popular fall wedding season in Michigan approaching, we were curious: Just how much does an average wedding cost in the state? In the country?

The Knot, a website for wedding planning and coordination, collected data from couples across the U.S. to determine the average cost of a wedding per state in 2021. Here’s what they found.

Average cost of weddings by state

The survey found that in Michigan, the average cost of a wedding in 2021 was $25,000 -- which is about the average cost across the U.S. for that same year.

The average cost for a wedding in the U.S. was $25,818 (excluding Alaska, but including Washington, D.C.) in 2021. Thoe average costs determined by The Knot only account for wedding ceremonies and receptions, and don’t include additional costs like dresses, tuxedos or wedding rings.

According to the data, Idaho and Oregon have the least expensive weddings, coming in at an average of $16,000 in each state. The most expensive weddings seem to be in New Jersey, where the average wedding costs $47,000.

Other regions and states with some of the most expensive weddings, on average, include: Washington, D.C. with a $44,000 average; Rhode Island with a $43,000 average; New York with a $42,000 average; and Connecticut with a $38,500 average.

You can see how each state stacks up in the interactive graph below.

Other average wedding costs

The Knot collected data from U.S. couples to determine just how much they paid for certain services at their weddings.

It probably comes as no surprise that one of the priciest expenses couples face is renting a venue for the wedding reception. Some other services, like photographers and musicians, can be expensive, too.

Here were the average costs for certain wedding services in the U.S. in 2021, as listed by The Knot:

Reception venue : $10,700

Wedding photographer : $2,500

Wedding/event planner : $1,700

Live band : $4,300

Reception DJ : $1,400

Florist : $2,300

Videographer : $1,900

Wedding dress : $1,800

Wedding cake : $500

Catering : (price per person): $75

Transportation : $900

Favors : $450

Rehearsal dinner : $2,300

Engagement ring : $6,000

Invitations : $530

Hairstylist : $130

Makeup artist: $115

Wedding spending is returning to pre-pandemic levels, the experts say. Though the average cost of a wedding is still lower than 2016′s all-time-high average of $29,000.

It will be interesting to see how the 2022 averages compare down the line!

Local 4′s Kim DeGiulio recently sat down with a local wedding planner, who shared some tips for those planning their big day. You can find those tips here.

