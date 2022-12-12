35º

Money

Money Minute: Great financial planning resource, advice

Rod Meloni, Reporter, CFP ®

Tags: Money, Money Minute, Financial Planning, Financial Literacy, Financial Education, Finances, Budgeting, Calculators, 360 Degrees Of Financial Literacy, CPA, American Institute Of CPAS

Financial planning can be tricky and burdensome -- that’s why we want to share a great resource with you that can help keep you well informed and on track.

We’re talking about 360 Degrees of Financial Literacy, a public service carried out by the American Institute of CPAs. It’s a one-stop-shop personal financing website with everything you need to get your finances in shape.

Learn more in the video report above.

Click here to visit the 360 Degrees of Financial Literacy website.

About the Author:

Rod Meloni is an Emmy Award-winning Business Editor on Local 4 News and a Certified Financial Planner™ Professional.

