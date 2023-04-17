Tax Day 2023: How to file for tax return extension with IRS

FILE - A sign is displayed outside the Internal Revenue Service building on May 4, 2021, in Washington. The IRS has been tasked with looking into how to create a government-operated electronic free-file tax return system for all. Congress has directed the IRS to report in on how such a system might work. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

The deadline to file your 2022 taxes is April 18, 2023 -- but if you haven’t filed in time, you have options with extensions.

Here’s the info from the IRS:

Need more time to prepare your federal tax return? Please be aware that:

An extension of time to file your return does not grant you any extension of time to pay your taxes.

You should estimate and pay any owed taxes by your regular deadline to help avoid possible penalties.

You must file your extension request no later than the regular due date of your return.

Taxpayers in certain disaster areas do not need to submit an extension electronically or on paper. Check to see if you qualify and the due date of your return.

E-file Your Extension Form for Free

Individual tax filers, regardless of income, can use IRS Free File to electronically request an automatic tax-filing extension.

Filing this form gives you until October 15 to file a return. If October 15 falls on a Saturday, Sunday, or legal holiday, the due date is delayed until the next business day. Your return is considered filed on time if the envelope is properly addressed, postmarked, and deposited in the mail by the due date.

To get the extension, you must estimate your tax liability on this form and should also pay any amount due.

Get an extension when you make a payment

You can also get an extension by electronically paying all or part of your estimated income tax due and indicating the payment is for an extension. You can make a same day payment using online account services. A payment can be scheduled with Direct Pay using the Electronic Federal Tax Payment System (EFTPS) or with a credit or debit card. If the indicator is selected when making your payment, you won’t have to file a separate extension form and you’ll receive a confirmation number for your records.

Extension Forms by Filing Status

Individuals

Form 4868, Application for Automatic Extension of Time To File U.S. Individual Income Tax Return

Individual tax filers, regardless of income, can use IRS Free File to electronically request an automatic tax-filing extension

Special rules may apply if you are:

Business and Corporations

Other Forms