39 best places to work in Michigan, according to Forbes

Do you work for one of Michigan's best employers?
Forbes released a list of the best employers by state last week. The 39 companies ranked in Michigan range in location, industry and salary, but they all have one thing in common: employees love working there.
"Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to pinpoint the organizations liked best by employees in our first-ever ranking of America’s best employers by state."
Here are the 39 best companies to work for in Michigan, according to Forbes:
39. Meijer
38. Checkers Drive-In Restaurants
37. SpartanNash
36. Gordon Food Service
35. Bank of America
34. Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Michigan
33. Domino's Pizza
32. Michigan State University
31. Honda
30. Denso
29. YMCA of the USA
28. The Auto Club Group
27. Quicken Loans
26. BASF
25. TJX Companies
24. Western Michigan University
23. Steelcase
22. Beaumont Health
21. Utica Community Schools
20. Bronson Healthcare
19. DTE Energy
18. USPS
17. Consumers Energy
16. Gentex
15. Lowe's
14. Buffalo Wild Wings
13. Fiat Chrysler
12. Auto-Owners Insurance
11. General Motors
10. Kellogg
9. Arconic
8. Pfizer
7. Henry Ford Health System
6. Darden Restaurants (owns Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Bahama Breeze and more)
5. FedEx
4. Ford
3. Microsoft
2. Grand Valley State University
1. University of Michigan Health System
