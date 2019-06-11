39 best places to work in Michigan, according to Forbes

Do you work for one of Michigan's best employers?

Forbes released a list of the best employers by state last week. The 39 companies ranked in Michigan range in location, industry and salary, but they all have one thing in common: employees love working there.

"Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to pinpoint the organizations liked best by employees in our first-ever ranking of America’s best employers by state."

Here are the 39 best companies to work for in Michigan, according to Forbes:

39. Meijer

38. Checkers Drive-In Restaurants

37. SpartanNash

36. Gordon Food Service

35. Bank of America

34. Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Michigan

33. Domino's Pizza

32. Michigan State University

31. Honda

30. Denso

29. YMCA of the USA

28. The Auto Club Group

27. Quicken Loans

26. BASF

25. TJX Companies

24. Western Michigan University

23. Steelcase

22. Beaumont Health

21. Utica Community Schools

20. Bronson Healthcare

19. DTE Energy

18. USPS

17. Consumers Energy

16. Gentex

15. Lowe's

14. Buffalo Wild Wings

13. Fiat Chrysler

12. Auto-Owners Insurance

11. General Motors

10. Kellogg

9. Arconic

8. Pfizer

7. Henry Ford Health System

6. Darden Restaurants (owns Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Bahama Breeze and more)

5. FedEx

4. Ford

3. Microsoft

2. Grand Valley State University

1. University of Michigan Health System

