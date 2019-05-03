Here are Michigan's best high schools in 2019, according to US News & World Report

The U.S. News & World Report has released its annual ranking of public high schools in the country.

One public high school in Michigan -- the International Academy of Macomb -- cracked the top 10 list of best high schools in the nation.

Here are the rest of the best high schools in the country in 2019, according to the U.S. News & World Report:

1. Academic Magnet High School (South Carolina)

2. Maine School of Science and Mathematics

3. BASIS Scottsdale (Arizona)

4. Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (Virginia)

5. Central Magnet School (Tennessee)

6. Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science, and Technology (Georgia)

7. Haas Hall Academy (Arkansas)

8. International Academy of Macomb (Michigan)

9. Payton College Preparatory High School (Illinois)

10. Signature School (Indiana)

Again, the list is of public schools only. U.S. News also broke out specific lists for STEM high schools, charter schools and magnet high schools. Texas had the most schools listed in the top 20. Arizona and California both had two schools listed. Michigan had just one listed in the top 20 and three in the top 50 including:

8. International Academy of Macomb (Clinton Township, Mich.)

38. City Middle/High School (Grand Rapids, Mich.)

43. International Academy (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.)

List of best high schools in Michigan

Here is the ranking's list of best high schools in Michigan:

1. International Academy of Macomb (Clinton Township, Mich. -- Chippewa Valley Schools)

2. City Middle/High School (Grand Rapids Mich. -- Grand Rapids Public Schools)

3. International Academy (Bloomfield Hills, Mich. -- Oakland Schools)

4. Washtenaw International High School (Ypsilanti, Mich. -- Washtenaw ISD)

5. Rochester Adams High School (Rochester Hills, Mich. -- Rochester Community School District)

6. Black River Public School (Holland, Mich. -- Black River Public School)

7. Troy High School (Troy, Mich. -- Troy School District)

8. Northville High School (Northville, Mich. -- Northville Public Schools)

9. Ernest W. Seaholm High School (Birmingham, Mich. -- Birmingham Public Schools)

10. Skyline High School (Ann Arbor, Mich. -- Ann Arbor Public Schools)

11. Okemos High School (Okemos, Mich. -- Okemos Public Schools)

12. East Grand Rapids High School (Grand Rapids, Mich. -- East Grand Rapids Public Schools)

13. Grand River Preparatory High School (Grand Rapids, Mich. -- Grand River Preparatory High School)

14. Saline High School (Saline, Mich. -- Saline Area Schools)

15. Pewamo-Westphalia Middle/High School (Westphalia, Mich. -- Pewamo-Westphalia Community Schools)

16. Northern High School (Grand Rapids, Mich. -- Forest Hills Public Schools)

17. Huron High School (Ann Arbor, Mich. -- Ann Arbor Public Schools)

18. Saginaw Arts and Sciences Academy (Saginaw, Mich. -- Saginaw School District of the City of Saginaw)

19. Novi High School (Novi, Mich. -- Novi Community School District)

20. Central High School (Grand Rapids, Mich. -- Forest Hills Public Schools)

Methodology

Here is the U.S. News & World Report's methodology for these rankings:

College Readiness -- 30%

The proportions of 12th graders who took and passed at least one AP or IB exam. Passing is worth three times more than just taking.

Math and Reading Proficiency -- 20%

Aggregated scores on state assessments that students may be required to pass for graduation.

Math and Reading Performance -- 20%

How aggregated scores on state assessments compare to U.S. News's expectations given the proportions of students who are black, Hispanic and from low-income households.

Underserved Student Performance -- 10%

Scores on state assessments aggregated just among students who are black, Hispanic and from low-income households. These scores are compared to what is typical in the state for non-undeserved students, with parity or higher being the goal.

College Curriculum Breadth -- 10%

The proportions of 12th graders who took and passed AP and IB exams in multiple areas. More exams are valued more than fewer exams up to a maximum of four. Passing an exam is worth three times more than taking.

Graduation Rate -- 10%

The proportion of entering 9th graders who graduated four academic years later.

