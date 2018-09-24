500 jobs available at Topgolf in Auburn Hills

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. - Are you currently looking for a job and a fan of golf?

Look no further, as Topgolf is looking to hire for 500 positions for its new location in Auburn Hills.

The location -- 500 Great Lakes Crossing Drive -- is set to open this winter. Topgolf broke ground on the location back in January. It will be Michigan's first location, will feature a 65,000 square foot venue and estimates to serve 450,000 visitors in its first year of operation.

“We are excited to bring new job opportunities to the Auburn Hills community,” said director of operations Brian Birckbichler. “Topgolf truly is everyone’s game, and we are passionate about creating great times for all. Whether it’s hot, cold or somewhere in between, guests will always be able to have a great time in our climate-controlled bays throughout the year.”

Positions include bartenders, servers, kitchen, maintenance, guest services staff and more.

A hiring event is required to be considered for employment. You can register for the event by clicking here.

If you are interested, head to topgolf.com/careers.

Topgolf stands for "Target Oriented Practice Golf." When it's your turn, you hit a golf ball containing a microchip into one of 11 targets ranging from 20 to 240 yards away. Every section of every target has a reader that detects the microchip in the ball. The reader computes your score based on accuracy and distance of the shot, and then sends the score to your screen.

