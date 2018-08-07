BMT Aerospace hiring Program Manager in Fraser

Job Title
Program Manager
Company Name
BMT Aerospace
Location
Fraser
Job Type
Full Time
Job Summary
BMT Aerospace has an immediate opening for a Program Manager at their Fraser location in response to growth!
We are a well established growing company that must prepare our team and systems for the future. This is a perfect opportunity for a Program Manager with manufacturing experience in a low volume precision machining environment
Responsibilities and Duties
- Budgeting and forecasting of plant capacity, inventory, and assist with labor planning
- "Hands on" approach with Plant Manager to ensure smooth scheduling, capacity planning for current and future programs, along with new program launch
- Ensure that plant production is supported with a smooth and consistent flow of part supply
- Meet daily with the Manufacturing Team to ensure that product is moving through its operations to meet delivery date committed to our customers
- Work with Manufacturing and Engineering Teams to improve our ability to properly plan production and level load machines
- Manage Program Administrator/Planning function to ensure customer demand is properly loaded in our ERP system, and that these demands are properly communicated to the plant floor and supply chain
- Ensure effective and timely communication is provided to customers regarding delivery
Qualifications and Skills
- Bachelor's Degree in a technical discipline
- 5-years experience in material control
- Strong team building and leadership skills
- Aerospace experience a plus
- Knowledge of Visual a plus
How to apply
Please apply online at www.bmtaaerospace.com.
