BMT Aerospace hiring Program Manager in Fraser

Job Title

Program Manager

Company Name

BMT Aerospace

Location

Fraser

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

BMT Aerospace has an immediate opening for a Program Manager at their Fraser location in response to growth!

We are a well established growing company that must prepare our team and systems for the future. This is a perfect opportunity for a Program Manager with manufacturing experience in a low volume precision machining environment

Responsibilities and Duties

Budgeting and forecasting of plant capacity, inventory, and assist with labor planning

"Hands on" approach with Plant Manager to ensure smooth scheduling, capacity planning for current and future programs, along with new program launch

Ensure that plant production is supported with a smooth and consistent flow of part supply

Meet daily with the Manufacturing Team to ensure that product is moving through its operations to meet delivery date committed to our customers

Work with Manufacturing and Engineering Teams to improve our ability to properly plan production and level load machines

Manage Program Administrator/Planning function to ensure customer demand is properly loaded in our ERP system, and that these demands are properly communicated to the plant floor and supply chain

Ensure effective and timely communication is provided to customers regarding delivery

Qualifications and Skills

Bachelor's Degree in a technical discipline

5-years experience in material control

Strong team building and leadership skills

Aerospace experience a plus

Knowledge of Visual a plus

How to apply

Please apply online at www.bmtaaerospace.com.

