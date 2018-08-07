BMT Aerospace looking for night shift Machinists in Fraser

Job Title
Machinists - Nights
Company Name
BMT Aerospace
Location
Fraser
Job Type
Full Time
Job Summary
BMT Aerospace is a well established and growing aerospace manufacturing machining company seeking experienced Machinists for our Night Shift. We offer competitive wages and benefits (includes Blue Cross medical) along with a 10% night shift premium. Our clean and air conditioned facility is located in Fraser, Michigan.
We are currently seeking skilled Machinists for:
- ID/OD Grinder
- CNC Mill Operator
- CNC Lathe Operator
- DIXI Operator
- Reischauer Operator
- KAPP Grinder
- Bevel Operator
Qualifications and Skills
- 5 years minimum experience in precision machining
- Experience reading blueprints and sketches
- Ability to understand manufacturing programs
- Experienced in set-up through operation
- Experience with Fanuc and Haas Controls a plus
- Ability to work flexible hours and occasional weekends
How to apply
Please apply online at www.bmtaaerospace.com.
