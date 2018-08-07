BMT Aerospace looking for night shift Machinists in Fraser

Job Title

Machinists - Nights

Company Name

BMT Aerospace

Location

Fraser

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

BMT Aerospace is a well established and growing aerospace manufacturing machining company seeking experienced Machinists for our Night Shift. We offer competitive wages and benefits (includes Blue Cross medical) along with a 10% night shift premium. Our clean and air conditioned facility is located in Fraser, Michigan.

We are currently seeking skilled Machinists for:

ID/OD Grinder

CNC Mill Operator

CNC Lathe Operator

DIXI Operator

Reischauer Operator

KAPP Grinder

Bevel Operator

Qualifications and Skills

5 years minimum experience in precision machining

Experience reading blueprints and sketches

Ability to understand manufacturing programs

Experienced in set-up through operation

Experience with Fanuc and Haas Controls a plus

Ability to work flexible hours and occasional weekends

How to apply

Please apply online at www.bmtaaerospace.com.

