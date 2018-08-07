Jobs

BMT Aerospace looking for night shift Machinists in Fraser

Job Title

Machinists - Nights

Company Name

BMT Aerospace

Location

Fraser

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

BMT Aerospace is a well established and growing aerospace manufacturing machining company seeking experienced Machinists for our Night Shift. We offer competitive wages and benefits (includes Blue Cross medical) along with a 10% night shift premium. Our clean and air conditioned facility is located in Fraser, Michigan. 

We are currently seeking skilled Machinists for: 

  • ID/OD Grinder 
  • CNC Mill Operator 
  • CNC Lathe Operator 
  • DIXI Operator 
  • Reischauer Operator 
  • KAPP Grinder 
  • Bevel Operator 

Qualifications and Skills

  • 5 years minimum experience in precision machining 
  • Experience reading blueprints and sketches 
  • Ability to understand manufacturing programs 
  • Experienced in set-up through operation 
  • Experience with Fanuc and Haas Controls a plus 
  • Ability to work flexible hours and occasional weekends 

How to apply

Please apply online at www.bmtaaerospace.com.

