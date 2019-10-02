Brilar looking for snow-removal equipment operators

WDAY via CNN

Job Title

Snow removal heavy equipment operators

Company Name

Brilar LLC

Location

Wyandotte and Oak Park

Job Type

Hourly

Job Summary

Brilar is now hiring for Wyandotte and Oak Park Michigan. Hiring plow and salt truck drivers, heavy equipment operators and snow shovelors.

Responsibilities and Duties

Snow removal

Qualifications and Skills

Reliable transportation

Minimum 18 years old

Able to work outside in the winter conditions

How to Apply

www.brilar.net/employment

