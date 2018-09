Choice Schools Associates looking for 6th grade teacher in Southfield

Job Title

6th Grade Teacher

Company Name

Choice Schools Associates

Location

Bradford Academy, Southfield, MI

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

OPEN POSITION

6th Grade Teacher (Self CC - Main focus of Social Studies and ELA)

Bradford Academy

24218 Garner Street

Southfield, MI 48033

(248)351-0000

www.bradfordacademy.com

Qualifications and Skills

Valid Michigan Teacher Certificate K-5 All, K-8 Self CC (ELA and Social Studies Endorsements desired).

Demonstrated competence as a teacher.

Computer literate.

Excellent verbal and written expression.

Strong interpersonal skills.

Works well in a collaborative environment.

How to apply

To apply, visit: applitrack.com/choice/onlineapp.

Email Courtney Kingma at courtneykingma@choiceschools.com for more information!

