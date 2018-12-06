Jobs

Churchill Transportation looking for CDL A Truck Driver

DETROIT, Mich - Job Title

CDL A Truck Driver

Location

Detroit, MI

Company Name

Churchill Transportation

Job Type

Full Time/Part Time

Job Summary

Plenty of freight...Home time to suit YOUR needs...Turn and Earn with Churchill! Churchill Transportation has been a STRONG and STABLE entity in the industry since 1977 and we are STILL going STRONG.

COMPANY DRIVERS:

  • Up to 48 cpm (depending on experience)
  • Consistent miles
  • Weekly Pay/Direct Deposit
  • Full Benefits available after 60 days
  • Paid Life Insurance
  • Paid vacation (after ONE year)
  • Safety and Clean DOT Inspection Bonuses
  • 401k w/company match
  • One day paid orientation in Detroit
  • PrePass and EZPass equipped trucks
  • Late model and well maintained equipment
  • Monthly driver giveaways!!!

TEAM DRIVERS:

  • Up to 60 cpm (split) - Depending on experience
  • Consistent miles
  • Weekly Pay/Direct Deposit
  • Full Benefits available after 60 days
  • Paid Life Insurance
  • Paid vacation (after ONE year)
  • Safety and Clean DOT Inspection Bonuses
  • 401k w/company match
  • One day paid orientation in Detroit
  • PrePass and EZPass equipped trucks
  • Late model and well maintained equipment
  • Monthly driver giveaways!!!

OWNER/OPERATORS

  • $1.00 per mile (.90 cpm Dedicated) PLUS FSC!
  • All dispatch miles paid at same rate loaded or empty
  • Free Plates
  • Free IFTA
  • Deep fuel discounts (Pilot/Flying J)
  • Tractor insurance available through Churchill - $40/bobtail...$.004 x Blue Book Tractor Value
  • Free Qualcomm
  • PrePass $14.70/mo (Churchill pays ALL tolls)
  • Our "main" lanes run IL,MO,TN,AL,GA,SC, and NC...however, we DO run all 48

VETERANS***VETERANS***VETERANS

You are proud of being a veteran and at Churchill Transportation, we are proud of you too

All of our veteran drivers ride with a special veteran badge on their assigned truck

Contact a recruiter...call or text...or apply direct via the link below

(800) 333-5555

https://www.mycdlapp.com/churchill

Responsibilities and Duties

OTR Truck Driver based out of Detroit...Home weekends

Qualifications and Skills

  • 2 years CDL experience
  • 25 years of age or older
  • Decent MVR
  • Must be able to pass drug screen

How to apply:

https://www.mycdlapp.com/churchill

