Churchill Transportation looking for CDL A Truck Driver

DETROIT, Mich - Job Title

CDL A Truck Driver

Location

Detroit, MI

Company Name

Churchill Transportation

Job Type

Full Time/Part Time

Job Summary

Plenty of freight...Home time to suit YOUR needs...Turn and Earn with Churchill! Churchill Transportation has been a STRONG and STABLE entity in the industry since 1977 and we are STILL going STRONG.

COMPANY DRIVERS:

Up to 48 cpm (depending on experience)

Consistent miles

Weekly Pay/Direct Deposit

Full Benefits available after 60 days

Paid Life Insurance

Paid vacation (after ONE year)

Safety and Clean DOT Inspection Bonuses

401k w/company match

One day paid orientation in Detroit

PrePass and EZPass equipped trucks

Late model and well maintained equipment

Monthly driver giveaways!!!

TEAM DRIVERS:

Up to 60 cpm (split) - Depending on experience

Consistent miles

Weekly Pay/Direct Deposit

Full Benefits available after 60 days

Paid Life Insurance

Paid vacation (after ONE year)

Safety and Clean DOT Inspection Bonuses

401k w/company match

One day paid orientation in Detroit

PrePass and EZPass equipped trucks

Late model and well maintained equipment

Monthly driver giveaways!!!

OWNER/OPERATORS

$1.00 per mile (.90 cpm Dedicated) PLUS FSC!

All dispatch miles paid at same rate loaded or empty

Free Plates

Free IFTA

Deep fuel discounts (Pilot/Flying J)

Tractor insurance available through Churchill - $40/bobtail...$.004 x Blue Book Tractor Value

Free Qualcomm

PrePass $14.70/mo (Churchill pays ALL tolls)

Our "main" lanes run IL,MO,TN,AL,GA,SC, and NC...however, we DO run all 48

VETERANS***VETERANS***VETERANS

You are proud of being a veteran and at Churchill Transportation, we are proud of you too

All of our veteran drivers ride with a special veteran badge on their assigned truck

Contact a recruiter...call or text...or apply direct via the link below

(800) 333-5555

https://www.mycdlapp.com/churchill

Responsibilities and Duties

OTR Truck Driver based out of Detroit...Home weekends

Qualifications and Skills

2 years CDL experience

25 years of age or older

Decent MVR

Must be able to pass drug screen

How to apply:

https://www.mycdlapp.com/churchill

