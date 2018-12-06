Churchill Transportation looking for CDL A Truck Driver

DETROIT, Mich - Job Title
CDL A Truck Driver
Location
Detroit, MI
Company Name
Churchill Transportation
Job Type
Full Time/Part Time
Job Summary
Plenty of freight...Home time to suit YOUR needs...Turn and Earn with Churchill! Churchill Transportation has been a STRONG and STABLE entity in the industry since 1977 and we are STILL going STRONG.
COMPANY DRIVERS:
- Up to 48 cpm (depending on experience)
- Consistent miles
- Weekly Pay/Direct Deposit
- Full Benefits available after 60 days
- Paid Life Insurance
- Paid vacation (after ONE year)
- Safety and Clean DOT Inspection Bonuses
- 401k w/company match
- One day paid orientation in Detroit
- PrePass and EZPass equipped trucks
- Late model and well maintained equipment
- Monthly driver giveaways!!!
TEAM DRIVERS:
- Up to 60 cpm (split) - Depending on experience
- Consistent miles
- Weekly Pay/Direct Deposit
- Full Benefits available after 60 days
- Paid Life Insurance
- Paid vacation (after ONE year)
- Safety and Clean DOT Inspection Bonuses
- 401k w/company match
- One day paid orientation in Detroit
- PrePass and EZPass equipped trucks
- Late model and well maintained equipment
- Monthly driver giveaways!!!
OWNER/OPERATORS
- $1.00 per mile (.90 cpm Dedicated) PLUS FSC!
- All dispatch miles paid at same rate loaded or empty
- Free Plates
- Free IFTA
- Deep fuel discounts (Pilot/Flying J)
- Tractor insurance available through Churchill - $40/bobtail...$.004 x Blue Book Tractor Value
- Free Qualcomm
- PrePass $14.70/mo (Churchill pays ALL tolls)
- Our "main" lanes run IL,MO,TN,AL,GA,SC, and NC...however, we DO run all 48
VETERANS***VETERANS***VETERANS
You are proud of being a veteran and at Churchill Transportation, we are proud of you too
All of our veteran drivers ride with a special veteran badge on their assigned truck
Contact a recruiter...call or text...or apply direct via the link below
(800) 333-5555
https://www.mycdlapp.com/churchill
Responsibilities and Duties
OTR Truck Driver based out of Detroit...Home weekends
Qualifications and Skills
- 2 years CDL experience
- 25 years of age or older
- Decent MVR
- Must be able to pass drug screen
How to apply:
https://www.mycdlapp.com/churchill
