Contractors needed in Detroit to help Delray residents affected by Gordie Howe International Bridge

DETROIT - Are you or someone you know a contractor that is looking for work?

The city of Detroit is looking for general contractors and subcontractors for residential work in the city.

Help is especially needed for the Bridging Neighborhoods Program (BNP). One area of BNP is to help Delray residents that are impacted by the construction of the Gordie Howe International Bridge by relocating to rehabbed homes across Detroit. Contractors will help rehab these homes.

You can sign up at a fair from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Voyageur Academy -- 4321 Military Street in southwest Detroit.

City staff will be in attendance to help contractors enroll in BidSync, the vendor system, address clearance issues and questions and provide a list of opportunities.

Contractors are asked to come to the fair with their Employer Identification Number (EIN). There is no cost to sign up.

For more information on the fair or BNP, call 313-632-9232.

