Delivery driver needed at Stylecraft Printing

Canton shop looking for experienced delivery worker

Job Title
Delivery driver

Company Name
Stylecraft Printing

Location
Canton, Michigan

Job Type
Full time

Job Summary
Stylecraft Printing, a well-established trade printer, is seeking a dependable, experienced delivery driver. Job duties include timely delivery of printed materials to local customers; reviewing orders prior to delivery; loading and unloading trucks; and providing exceptional customer service to clients.

Responsibilities and Duties

  1. Conduct inspections of vehicle before departing to deliver goods 
  2. Pack and load products onto truck according to company's specifications 
  3. Deliver orders to customers on assigned routes 
  4. Unload goods as per client specifications 
  5. Obtain delivery confirmations from each customer

Qualifications and Skills

  • Valid Class A CDL 
  • Minimum three years experience as delivery driver 
  • Clean driving record 
  • Strong customer service skills 
  • Positive and professional attitude 


How to apply
Send resume to hr@stylecraftprinting.com or send a fax to 877-455-9461.
Job applications are also available at StylecraftPrinting.com

