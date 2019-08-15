Delivery driver needed at Stylecraft Printing

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Job Title

Delivery driver

Company Name

Stylecraft Printing

Location

Canton, Michigan

Job Type

Full time

Job Summary

Stylecraft Printing, a well-established trade printer, is seeking a dependable, experienced delivery driver. Job duties include timely delivery of printed materials to local customers; reviewing orders prior to delivery; loading and unloading trucks; and providing exceptional customer service to clients.

Responsibilities and Duties

Conduct inspections of vehicle before departing to deliver goods Pack and load products onto truck according to company's specifications Deliver orders to customers on assigned routes Unload goods as per client specifications Obtain delivery confirmations from each customer

Qualifications and Skills

Valid Class A CDL

Minimum three years experience as delivery driver

Clean driving record

Strong customer service skills

Positive and professional attitude



How to apply

Send resume to hr@stylecraftprinting.com or send a fax to 877-455-9461.

Job applications are also available at StylecraftPrinting.com

