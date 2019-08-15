Delivery driver needed at Stylecraft Printing

Job Title
Delivery driver
Company Name
Stylecraft Printing
Location
Canton, Michigan
Job Type
Full time
Job Summary
Stylecraft Printing, a well-established trade printer, is seeking a dependable, experienced delivery driver. Job duties include timely delivery of printed materials to local customers; reviewing orders prior to delivery; loading and unloading trucks; and providing exceptional customer service to clients.
Responsibilities and Duties
- Conduct inspections of vehicle before departing to deliver goods
- Pack and load products onto truck according to company's specifications
- Deliver orders to customers on assigned routes
- Unload goods as per client specifications
- Obtain delivery confirmations from each customer
Qualifications and Skills
- Valid Class A CDL
- Minimum three years experience as delivery driver
- Clean driving record
- Strong customer service skills
- Positive and professional attitude
How to apply
Send resume to hr@stylecraftprinting.com or send a fax to 877-455-9461.
Job applications are also available at StylecraftPrinting.com
