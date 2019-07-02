Detroit career fair to be held Aug. 1

Job seekers check out opportunities at a job fair on June 12, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois.

Are you ready to take your career to the next level?

On Thursday, Aug. 1 from 11 a.m to 2 p.m., National Career Fairs will host an event with hundreds of potential employers and job opportunities at the Doubletree at 5801 Southfield Expressway.

At the event, attendees can meet employers face to face and both apply and get hired for jobs on the spot. Careers represented generally include customer service, accounting, administrative, insurance, sales, retail, restaurant, banking, finance and more. The jobs offered are dependent on the hiring needs of employers attending.

For more information on the event, call 877-561-5627 or message contact@ncfairs.org. Register today to reserve a spot!

