Detroit Symphony Orchestra hiring cube associate

Job Title

Cube Associate

Company Name

Detroit Symphony Orchestra

Location

Detroit

Job Type

Part Time

Job Summary

The Cube Coordinator will provide primary administrative support for @ THE MAX programming in the areas of artist and events logistical needs, marketing, and strategic partnerships.

The Cube Coordinator will act as a liaison with guest artists, artist managements, partners and venues. This position requires a high level of professionalism, tact and integrity due to the frequency of internal/external contacts and exposure to confidential information.

This position is part-time. Yearly average of hours worked are less than 30 hours per week.

Responsibilities and Duties

Manages the logistical follow-up as it relates to visiting artists, including hotels, transportation, rehearsals, post-concert entertainment, etc.

Assists in monitoring contracts to assure that provisions of contract and contract riders are fulfilled

Enter event details for all CUBE activity in EMS, the DSO's Events Management System, and generate events sheets to be shared with production team.

Arranges catering for artists with internal or external vendors as needed

Build key partnerships with local restaurants/food trucks, artisans and beverage vendors to create a "happy hour" feel that encourages social interaction before and during concerts.

Support overall ticket campaign goals, including list development in Tessitura and brokerage for and emails; media placements; design coordination; and grassroots and digital campaigns.

Work closely with the stage and production staff to communicate all necessary information for planning and execution of programs.

Collaborates with the Communications team to maximize all public relations and marketing initiatives

Partners with Community Engagement and Learning team to plan workshops and masterclasses

Collaboratively researches ticketing prices and audience participation in similar markets to assist the Director with artistic planning

Performs other duties as assigned.

Qualifications and Skills

The Ideal Candidate:

High School diploma. (required)

Strong computer skills–knowledge of Microsoft Outlook, Excel and Word; willingness to learn database software.

Creative, resourceful, and detail-oriented.

Self-starter with entrepreneurial spirt

Must demonstrate initiative, strong organizational skills and be able to thrive in a fast-paced, team-oriented environment.

Strong interpersonal and communications skills–applied to working directly with vendors and key internal staff members.

Willingness to work non-traditional hours including nights and weekends.

Experience in marketing/sales experience (preferred)

Passionate about connecting people from all walks of life to live music experiences and visual arts, a plus!

Primary Reporting Responsibility: Managing Director & Curator, @ THE MAX

Secondary Reporting Responsibility: Vice President and General Manager

How to apply

Send resumes and cover letters to jobs@dso.org.

