Detroit Symphony Orchestra looking for full time Campaign Research Specialist

DETROIT - Job Title

Campaign Research Specialist

Location

Detroit

Company Name

Detroit Symphony Orchestra

Job Type

Full Time

Job Descrption

We seek an energetic, driven and creative advancement colleague to conduct prospect research; develop targeted cultivation and stewardship plans for a range of prospects; establish solicitation strategies; manage prospect lists and moves management processes; and provide support to staff and volunteer leadership forcampaign solicitations.

Specific Duties and Responsibilities

Prospect Research

Conducts in-depth research to develop background information on prospects, including information on wealth, associations, and buisnesses

Utilizes on-line database, the internet, references materials and directionaries to gather and analyze information and qualify prospects for specific projects/campaigns

Prepares written summaries, profiles and reports

Evaluates protential purchase of prospect rating/research services and applies them to donor and prospect databse

Responds to specific research requests

Adheres to ethical and confidentiality guidelines of both the DSO and Association of Professional Researchers for Advancement (APRA)

Prospect Management

Maintains prospect tracking and management system an participates in prospect review sessions to help develop cultivation and solicitations strategies

Preparse lists of prospects as needed for cultivation events and other purposes

Assists in scheduling various meetings with volunteers and prospective donors

Generates donor communication

Participates in fundraising planning to ensure the integration of the research program with campaign fundraising efforts

Creates queries, spreadsheets and ad-hoc reports as needed

Assists in preparing solicitation materials including informaitonal packets, proposals and supports documents

Creates and maintains comprehensive tracking and invoicing schedule for capital campaign commitments, reconciling income with Finance Department monthly

Ensures proper fulfillment of benefits for campaign donors

Organizational Support

Represents the DSO on external and internal matters and to external constituencies

Maintain excellent relationships with musicians, senior staff and board members

Participates and attends as supportive fundraiser at major events

Works as needed to provide support on special projects

Experience

Bachelor's degree required

3-5 years of work experience in a fast-paced office environment demonstrating superb organization, writing, communication and interpersonal skills; academic or philanthropic research experience

Demonstrated ability to problem-solve, analyze, and communicate synthesized and segmented volumes of financial and biographical information into concise research profiles and reports

Experience working with a donor database like Tessitura or Raiser's Edge, a plus

Reporting Responsibility

Campaign Director

Supervisory

None

Personal Attributes and Competencies

Attention to detail

Dynamic self-starter who can think strategically and provide solutions

Strong analytical skills, action-oriented, desicive, accurate and timely

Sensitive to the needs of individuals and able to maneuver within multiple departments

Ability to wirk well under pressure; persistence, perseverance, tenacity, integrity and patience

Strategist that is motivated by deadlines and measurable outcomes

How to apply

send resume and cover letter to advancementjobs@dso.org

