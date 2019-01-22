Detroit Symphony Orchestra looking for full time Campaign Research Specialist

DETROIT - Job Title
Campaign Research Specialist
Location
Detroit
Company Name
Detroit Symphony Orchestra
Job Type
Full Time
Job Descrption
We seek an energetic, driven and creative advancement colleague to conduct prospect research; develop targeted cultivation and stewardship plans for a range of prospects; establish solicitation strategies; manage prospect lists and moves management processes; and provide support to staff and volunteer leadership forcampaign solicitations.
Specific Duties and Responsibilities
Prospect Research
- Conducts in-depth research to develop background information on prospects, including information on wealth, associations, and buisnesses
- Utilizes on-line database, the internet, references materials and directionaries to gather and analyze information and qualify prospects for specific projects/campaigns
- Prepares written summaries, profiles and reports
- Evaluates protential purchase of prospect rating/research services and applies them to donor and prospect databse
- Responds to specific research requests
- Adheres to ethical and confidentiality guidelines of both the DSO and Association of Professional Researchers for Advancement (APRA)
Prospect Management
- Maintains prospect tracking and management system an participates in prospect review sessions to help develop cultivation and solicitations strategies
- Preparse lists of prospects as needed for cultivation events and other purposes
- Assists in scheduling various meetings with volunteers and prospective donors
- Generates donor communication
- Participates in fundraising planning to ensure the integration of the research program with campaign fundraising efforts
- Creates queries, spreadsheets and ad-hoc reports as needed
- Assists in preparing solicitation materials including informaitonal packets, proposals and supports documents
- Creates and maintains comprehensive tracking and invoicing schedule for capital campaign commitments, reconciling income with Finance Department monthly
- Ensures proper fulfillment of benefits for campaign donors
Organizational Support
- Represents the DSO on external and internal matters and to external constituencies
- Maintain excellent relationships with musicians, senior staff and board members
- Participates and attends as supportive fundraiser at major events
- Works as needed to provide support on special projects
Experience
- Bachelor's degree required
- 3-5 years of work experience in a fast-paced office environment demonstrating superb organization, writing, communication and interpersonal skills; academic or philanthropic research experience
- Demonstrated ability to problem-solve, analyze, and communicate synthesized and segmented volumes of financial and biographical information into concise research profiles and reports
- Experience working with a donor database like Tessitura or Raiser's Edge, a plus
Reporting Responsibility
Campaign Director
Supervisory
None
Personal Attributes and Competencies
- Attention to detail
- Dynamic self-starter who can think strategically and provide solutions
- Strong analytical skills, action-oriented, desicive, accurate and timely
- Sensitive to the needs of individuals and able to maneuver within multiple departments
- Ability to wirk well under pressure; persistence, perseverance, tenacity, integrity and patience
- Strategist that is motivated by deadlines and measurable outcomes
How to apply
send resume and cover letter to advancementjobs@dso.org
