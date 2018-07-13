Detroit Symphony Orchestra searching for Fundraising Events Specialist

Job Title

Fundraising Events Specialist

Company Name

Detroit Symphony Orchestra

Location

Detroit

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

Reporting to the Senior Director of Advancement is the Fundraising Events Specialist, responsible for creating, planning and executing successful special events for the DSO, in order to build stronger relationships with donors and institutional partners with an emphasis on engagement and cultivation.

Responsibilities and Duties

Devise and manage master event calendar, in coordination with other departments.

Design and execute signature events (New Year's Eve Bash, Classical Roots and Heroes Gala), as well as, major gift announcements, season kickoffs, lecture series, corporate sponsor receptions, etc.

Responsible for being the driving force behind ensuring income is generated from assigned special events in the portfolio

Develop team strategy to achieve revenue goals

Plan, manage, and execute all aspects of donor and sponsor events including: budgeting, site selection, event collateral, catering, volunteer management, event timelines, mailing lists, event production, sponsorship fulfillment, working with committees and post-event follow up.

Research event ideas, venues, and potential panelists and speakers as directed.

Create and maintain timelines and manuals for event planning as an institutional record.

Contribute to publications, print materials, and the website to promote DSO Advancement events and programming.

Create formal written reports for each event, detailing successes, challenges and recommendations for following years

Plan intimate dinners with the Music Director, guest artists, and DSO Musicians pre and post-concert for Gabrilowitsch Society members (donors $10K+), other major donors and prospects.

Ensure participation and integration of DSO Musicians and artistic staff in advancement events.

Support other department projects as needed.

Qualifications and Skills

Experience

5 years of experience in event coordination, leadership and fundraising success

Bachelor's degree or related experience required

Demonstrated ability to work independently, formulating multi-year strategies and conceiving the plans required to achieve the strategy

Must be able to generate creative ideas for holistic event planning from start to finish

Project management skills with a track record of exceeding expectations while delivering on-time and on-budget results in a complex, fast-paced environment where autonomy work coupled with the ability to lead teams of peers and subordinates

Strong computer skills required, including Microsoft Office

An understanding of the dynamics of customer loyalty and retention a plus

Experience with databases, especially Tessitura, a plus

Personal Attributes and Competencies

Dynamic self-starter with entrepreneurial spirit

Action-oriented, decisive, quick study with proven ability to accurately analyze information and act

Must have exemplary attention to detail

High energy with a positive attitude and the ability to provide superior patron service

Ability to work well under pressure; persistence, perseverance, tenacity, integrity and patience

Must be able to work independently but keep the Advancement updated on event progress.

Ability to cope with high volume of work and strict deadlines

Strong interpersonal and communication skills

Ability to work in a fast paced environment and to multi-task

How to apply

Send resumes and cover letters to jobs@dso.com

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.