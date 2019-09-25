Henry Ford to host nursing job fair Oct. 8

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - Henry Ford Home Health Care will conduct on-site interviews for registered nurses at a job fair Oct. 8 where hopefuls can also meet the home health care and hospice teams.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 24445 Northwestern Highway in Suite 106 in Southfield with presentations at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The company is looking for candidates who enjoy helping patients manage their care at home through interdisciplinary collaboration and serving their community.

Candidates of all experience levels are welcome to attend the fair.

