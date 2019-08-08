Kroger hiring 500 workers in Michigan: How to apply

kroger

Kroger is looking to hire 500 workers in Michigan.

The grocery store chain is holding a two-day hiring event at stores in Michigan on Friday and Saturday. Here's the info:

The Kroger Co. of Michigan hopes to hire associates for a variety of jobs during hiring events scheduled for all Michigan Kroger stores on Friday and Saturday, August 9 and 10, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The grocer presently has more than 500 positions available and will hire an additional 300 associates later in the year as new stores open in Warren and Sterling Heights.

Applicants may apply online at www.jobs.kroger.com and then visit any store on August 9 or 10 to participate in an interview. No appointment is necessary, but applicants must apply online before attending the hiring event.

"We are seeking friendly, hard-working associates for a variety of positions, with many jobs available on our Pickup teams," said Stephanie Spangler-Opdyke, human resources manager, The Kroger Co. of Michigan. "Kroger is a great place to work, with various career paths for associates and incredible opportunities for advancement. We also make the application process easy by offering open interviews during the hiring events and enabling candidates to apply online from anywhere."

The Kroger Co. of Michigan presently employs over 18,000 associates and operates 120 Kroger stores plus the Michigan Dairy.

