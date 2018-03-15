Maintenance Technician wanted in Warren

Job Title

Maintenance Technician

Location

Warren

Job Type

Full time, Hourly

Job Summary

Responsible for troubleshooting and repairing electrical and mechanical systems in a high volume production environment.

Perform preventive maintenance activities, interact with a computerized maintenance management system.

Responsible for interior building maintenance items and building surrounding aspects.

Determines the need for external services and verifies quality of work.

Operate within the confines of industry accepted standards such as ISO14001 and TS14969.

Responsible ensuring and maintaining environmental goals and objectives.

Perform highly diversified duties to install and maintain production machines and the plant facility's equipment.

Read and interpret equipment manuals and work orders to perform required maintenance and service.

Diagnose problems, replace or repair parts, test and make adjustments

Detect faulty operations, defective material and report those and any unusual situations to proper supervision.

Perform simple machinist duties and responsibilities.

Book all maintenance activities in SAP-PM, check out spare part used and report any spare part shortage to proper supervision.

Participate on the daily meetings and address any maintenance issue.

Participate in continuous improvement workshops.

Qualifications and Skills

HSD or equivalent required.

Associates degree or equivalent from two-year College or technical school; or three to five years related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience in a manufacturing environment.

Ability to pass a background check and drug screen.

Familiarity with ISO 14001, TS 16949, and OSHA requirements desirable.

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Ability to sit and use hands for extended periods of time.

Ability to reach with hands and arms and talk or hear.

Ability to stand and walk frequently.

Ability to lift 10 pounds.

Specific vision abilities required by this job include close vision, distance vision, color vision, peripheral vision, depth perception and the ability to adjust focus.

How to apply

If you are interested please send your resume to (tminor@malonesolutions.com) you can also give me a call at (248.234.4007) ask for Titus.

