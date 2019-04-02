Maple Manor Rehab Center looking for Certified Nursing Assistant

WAYNE, MIch - Job Title

Certified Nursing Assistant

Company Name

Maple Manor Rehab Center- Wayne

Location

Wayne, MI

Job Summary

Maple Manor Rehab Center is currently looking for Certified Nursing Assistants to join our team! We offer Health and Dental Benefits, paid vacation and 401K to full-time employees.

Qualifications and Skills

Must understand basic principles of human growth and development

Must be competent to successfully interact with patients according to their special needs which may apply based on the age of the patient served.

Must have a reliable means oof phone communication. Must have reliable transportation.

High school graduate or equivalent strongly preferred.

Must have current CNA certificate

Full-time and Part-time shifts available

Available shifts: 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.; 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., Rotating weekends

Requirements: Relevant Registry of the Board of Nursing as a Certified Nurse Aide

WALK-IN APPLICANTS ARE WELCOME TO APPLY AT FACILITY

3999 Venoy Road, Wayne, MI 48184

How to apply

Apply at www.maplemanorrehab.com or come in to Maple Manor Rehab Center located at 3999 Venoy Road Wayne, MI 48184

