Maple Manor Rehab Center looking for Certified Nursing Assistant

WAYNE, MIch - Job Title
Certified Nursing Assistant
Company Name
Maple Manor Rehab Center- Wayne
Location
Wayne, MI
Job Summary
Maple Manor Rehab Center is currently looking for Certified Nursing Assistants to join our team! We offer Health and Dental Benefits, paid vacation and 401K to full-time employees.
Qualifications and Skills
- Must understand basic principles of human growth and development
- Must be competent to successfully interact with patients according to their special needs which may apply based on the age of the patient served.
- Must have a reliable means oof phone communication. Must have reliable transportation.
- High school graduate or equivalent strongly preferred.
- Must have current CNA certificate
Full-time and Part-time shifts available
Available shifts: 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.; 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., Rotating weekends
Requirements: Relevant Registry of the Board of Nursing as a Certified Nurse Aide
WALK-IN APPLICANTS ARE WELCOME TO APPLY AT FACILITY
3999 Venoy Road, Wayne, MI 48184
How to apply
Apply at www.maplemanorrehab.com or come in to Maple Manor Rehab Center located at 3999 Venoy Road Wayne, MI 48184
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.