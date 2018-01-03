Meijer seeks general merchandise clerk in Detroit

Currently, Meijer is looking for a General Merchandise Clerk Inventory Coordinator for its store on Grand River Avenue in Detroit.
This entry level team member position will have a 4 a.m. start time, and be exposed to a variety of retail tasks related to product, customer service and merchandising. This position is applicable to the following departments: General Merchandise, Pets, Card and Party, Outdoor/Seasonal and Floral.
Key responsibilities include:
- Possessing a sense of urgency and comfort level to be able to work in a fast paced environment
- Working on all daily back stock in assigned area
- Responsible for performing daily overs and shorts
- Responsible for backroom organization in assigned area daily
- Ensures all ICAPs are performed daily
- Detail oriented and organized
- Possesses good listening and communication skills
- Has adequate knowledge of computer systems and is comfortable using them
- Is process driven and has ability to follow procedures in an organized and efficient way
- Ability to stay calm while working in a fast paced environment
- Ability to lift, carry, push, pull, bend and twist while handling product
- Ability to stand for long periods of time
- Desire to work with customers on a consistent basis
