Meijer seeks general merchandise clerk in Detroit

Currently, Meijer is looking for a General Merchandise Clerk Inventory Coordinator for its store on Grand River Avenue in Detroit.

This entry level team member position will have a 4 a.m. start time, and be exposed to a variety of retail tasks related to product, customer service and merchandising. This position is applicable to the following departments: General Merchandise, Pets, Card and Party, Outdoor/Seasonal and Floral.

Key responsibilities include:

Possessing a sense of urgency and comfort level to be able to work in a fast paced environment

Working on all daily back stock in assigned area

Responsible for performing daily overs and shorts

Responsible for backroom organization in assigned area daily

Ensures all ICAPs are performed daily

Detail oriented and organized

Possesses good listening and communication skills

Has adequate knowledge of computer systems and is comfortable using them

Is process driven and has ability to follow procedures in an organized and efficient way

Ability to stay calm while working in a fast paced environment

Ability to lift, carry, push, pull, bend and twist while handling product

Ability to stand for long periods of time

Desire to work with customers on a consistent basis

APPLY HERE

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.