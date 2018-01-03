Jobs

Meijer seeks general merchandise clerk in Detroit

Currently, Meijer is looking for a General Merchandise Clerk Inventory Coordinator for its store on Grand River Avenue in Detroit.

This entry level team member position will have a 4 a.m. start time, and be exposed to a variety of retail tasks related to product, customer service and merchandising. This position is applicable to the following departments: General Merchandise, Pets, Card and Party, Outdoor/Seasonal and Floral.

Key responsibilities include:

  • Possessing a sense of urgency and comfort level to be able to work in a fast paced environment
  • Working on all daily back stock in assigned area
  • Responsible for performing daily overs and shorts
  • Responsible for backroom organization in assigned area daily
  • Ensures all ICAPs are performed daily
  • Detail oriented and organized
  • Possesses good listening and communication skills
  • Has adequate knowledge of computer systems and is comfortable using them
  • Is process driven and has ability to follow procedures in an organized and efficient way
  • Ability to stay calm while working in a fast paced environment
  • Ability to lift, carry, push, pull, bend and twist while handling product
  • Ability to stand for long periods of time
  • Desire to work with customers on a consistent basis

