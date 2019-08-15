New Novi coffee shop seeks crew member

Barista Median pay: $20,300 % who say their job is stressful: 50.3% Baristas quickly learn that dealing with customers before they've had their morning (or afternoon or evening)

Job Title

Barista / cashier / food prep

Company Name

Sip & Joy

Location

Novi, Michigan

Job Type

Full-time/ part-time

Job Summary

Sip & Joy is looking for passionate people, for the W 10 Mile Road and Meadowbrook road location. Currently, the company has immediate positions available for crew members, for both the daytime and evening shift. As a crew member, workers will prep food, make delicious sandwiches, freshly made bagels, donuts, muffins, cookies, and the signature hot and cold lattes, smothies and coffees. In addition, crew members ring up orders and keep the coffee shop clean for guests. No experience is necessary.

Responsibilities and Duties

Must be friendly and professional towards customers and each other at all times Train to prepare food for use in the front of the house stations Train to complete orders (food, coffee and lattes) according to Sip & Joy's recipes or as customers request Train to take accurate orders from guests and handle money transactions Train to restock supplies and keep the flow of service running efficiently Train on how to keep the coffee shop in tip-top shape at all times

Qualifications and Skills

Availability to work day shifts and evening shifts

Excellent customer service skills

Strong communication skills

Quick learner in a fast-paced environment

Ability to work quickly and efficiently under pressure

Available to work flexible hours

Experience with Harbour touch POS system a plus

How to apply

Call Haley Hobbs at 559-483-8108 to set up an interview



Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.