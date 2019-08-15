New Novi coffee shop seeks crew member

Job Title
Barista / cashier / food prep
Company Name
Sip & Joy
Location
Novi, Michigan
Job Type
Full-time/ part-time
Job Summary
Sip & Joy is looking for passionate people, for the W 10 Mile Road and Meadowbrook road location. Currently, the company has immediate positions available for crew members, for both the daytime and evening shift. As a crew member, workers will prep food, make delicious sandwiches, freshly made bagels, donuts, muffins, cookies, and the signature hot and cold lattes, smothies and coffees. In addition, crew members ring up orders and keep the coffee shop clean for guests. No experience is necessary.
Responsibilities and Duties
- Must be friendly and professional towards customers and each other at all times
- Train to prepare food for use in the front of the house stations
- Train to complete orders (food, coffee and lattes) according to Sip & Joy's recipes or as customers request
- Train to take accurate orders from guests and handle money transactions
- Train to restock supplies and keep the flow of service running efficiently
- Train on how to keep the coffee shop in tip-top shape at all times
Qualifications and Skills
- Availability to work day shifts and evening shifts
- Excellent customer service skills
- Strong communication skills
- Quick learner in a fast-paced environment
- Ability to work quickly and efficiently under pressure
- Available to work flexible hours
- Experience with Harbour touch POS system a plus
How to apply
Call Haley Hobbs at 559-483-8108 to set up an interview
