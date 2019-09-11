Nino Salvaggio hosting job fair to fill 100 positions

Nino Salvaggio International Marketplace is hosting a job fair to fill 100 part-time, full-time and management positions.

Openings are available at all four store locations: Troy, Clinton Twp., St. Clair Shores and Bloomfield Township.

Nino Salvaggio is seeking energetic and customer service-oriented applicants to grow its dynamic team of associates. Nino's offers competitive wages, an excellent benefit package, including medical, dental, vision, 401k, Aflac insurance, job training and apprentice programs, tuition reimbursement and flexible spending.

Individuals hired by Oct. 31 who remain employed by Nino's through Dec. 31* will be eligible for a retention bonus of $200 to $300 (minimum work hours required).

"We are looking for people to join our outstanding team of associates who share our family values and commitment to providing exceptional quality and service to our guests. We are proud be an award-winning family business serving loyal customers for 40 years," said Kirk Taylor, president of Nino Salvaggio International Marketplace.

Interested applicants can visit any of the four Nino's location to fill out an application or apply online under the job opportunities tab at the bottom of the homepage, www.ninosalvaggio.com.

Founded by the late Nino Salvaggio in St. Clair Shores in 1979, the fresh gourmet market offers a complete grocery shopping experience in a specialty store setting. The markets boast one of the most extensive fresh produce departments in the area along with exceptional meats, fresh in-store bakery, specialty wines, prepared foods to go, Fresh2Go online ordering with curbside pick up and delivery, and much more.

POSITIONS: 100 part-time, full-time and management positions are available, including:

Assistant General Managers

Department Managers

Assistant Managers

Pastry Chefs

Meat Cutters

Cooks

Counter Associates

Cashiers

Maintenance

WHEN: Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

WHERE: Nino Salvaggio International Marketplace

6592 Telegraph Rd., Bloomfield Twp.

6835 Rochester Rd., Troy

17496 Hall Rd., Clinton Twp.

27900 Harper Avenue, St. Clair Shores

