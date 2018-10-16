Oakland County Government hiring cashier

Job Title

Cashier

Company Name

Oakland County Government

Location

Various in Oakland County

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

Under limited supervision,

Collects and verifies monies received directly or through the mail from the public, other County departments, and/or other governmental units for services or legal obligations.

Ensures that funds received are correct, that checks are properly prepared, and issues appropriate receipts.

Maintains a daily ledger of transactions and may post to computerized accounts.

Reconciles differences between the amount indicated as a daily total, with actual funds.

Prepares necessary documents for the depositing of funds.

Utilizes current Countywide and/or department specific software to complete assignments.

Qualifications and Skills

At the time of application, applicant must:

1. Have graduated from high school or have a certificate of successful completion of the General Educational Development (GED) Test; AND

2. Have at least one (1) year of full-time work experience in clerical or payment collection duties.

3. Pass the complete examination, including the employment medical, established for this classification.

4. Successfully complete the six month probationary period.

How to apply

Apply online at:

https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/oakgov/jobs/2236037/cashier

