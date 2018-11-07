Oakland county government seeking part time Work Project Coordinator

PONTIAC, Mich - Job Title

Work Projects Coordinator Part Time

Location

Pontiac, MI

Company Name

Oakland County Government

Job Type

Hourly

Job Summary

Under general supervision, is responsible for monitoring the work activities of community service offenders sentenced to the Community Corrections Weekend & Weekday Alternative for Misdemeanants Program (WWAM), while assigned to work details both on and off the premises. Coordinates with the site contact person to assign duties and tasks to offenders. Duties include but are not limited to: roadside trash removal, general cleaning of kitchens & restrooms/locker rooms, grounds keeping, weeding, planting, trail clearing, and snow removal. During festivals and other events, crews will work to build tents, set up chairs, install and remove fencing, remove trash, and other duties as assigned. Transports offenders to work sites, and assigns workers to specific tasks. Transports and supervises offenders while performing court ordered community service work via County vehicle. Monitors offenders for appropriate behavior, conduct, and participation in assigned duties. Verifies that assigned work is completed satisfactory. Utilizes current Countywide and/or department specific software to complete assignments.

Employees of this classification must be able to work both weekday and weekend shifts per program guidelines.



Qualifications and Skills

At the time of application, applicants must:



1. Be a high school graduate or have a certificate of successful completion of the General Educational Development (G.E.D.) Test; AND



2. Have had two (2) years of full-time work experience leading or supervising general laborers, skilled and/or unskilled trades.



3. Possess a valid United States chauffeur's license. Out of country driver's license holders will be required to obtain the appropriate valid State of Michigan driver's license before the hire date.



4. Have not been convicted of a violation of criminal law. (Criminal law generally includes all offenses except traffic law, conservation law, and liquor law. Generally, conviction for a violation of criminal law is automatically disqualifying.)



5. Pass the complete examination, including the employment medical, established for this classification.

Special Requirements

1. Must maintain a valid United States motor vehicle operator's or chauffeur's license.



2. A field investigation will be conducted covering an evaluation of employment, school, home, credit, criminal, military or other personal records. Any conviction or convictions for moving traffic violations, accidents, non-moving traffic violations, or violations of other laws will be reviewed by the Sheriff 's Office before an applicant can be appointed. Information obtained during the background investigation will be considered in the hiring decision.

How to apply

apply online at: https://www.governmentjobs. com/careers/oakgov/jobs/ 2254073/work-projects- coordinator-part-time



Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.