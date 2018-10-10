Oakland County looking for part-time garage attendant in Pontiac

Job Title

Garage Attendant (Part-Time)

Company Name

Oakland County Government

Location

Pontiac, MI

Job Type

Part-Time

Job Summary

Under direct supervision, performs routine manual tasks involved in servicing County-owned vehicles in a central service garage, and performs routine maintenance and cleaning of facility.

Lubricates, changes oil, refuels, repairs and replaces tires, and cleans County vehicles.

Maintains records of services performed, reports vehicle defects to higher level garage personnel, and makes emergency road service calls.

May work day, afternoon or midnight shifts and/or weekends.

Utilizes current county-wide and/or department specific software to complete assignments.

Qualifications and Skills

At the time of application, applicant must:

1. Have passed their 18th birthday.

2. Possess a valid United States motor vehicle operator's or chauffeur's license. Out of Country driver's license holders will be required to obtain the appropriate valid State of Michigan driver's license before the hire date.

3. Pass the complete examination, including the employment medical established for this classification.

4. Successfully complete the six month probationary period.

Special Requirements:

Must maintain a valid United States motor vehicle operator's or chauffeur's license.

How to apply

Apply online at: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/oakgov/jobs/2230299/garage-attendant-part-time

