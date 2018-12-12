Oakland County Parks & Recreation Dept. looking for Groundskeeper

MADISON HEIGHTS/SOUTH LYON, Mich - Job Title

Groundskeeper II - Lyon & Red Oaks

Location

Madison Heights, MI/ South Lyon Twp, MI

Company Name

Oakland County Parks and Recreation Department

Job Type

Part-Time

Job Summary

Under limited supervision, performs various duties for parks and recreation natural areas. Support implementation of park initiatives for ensuring the health of park forestry resources in collaboration with the Natural Resources Planning unit; including forestry assessments and associated implementation efforts for stand management.

Support implementation of park initiatives for forestry and ornamental landscaping initiatives such as, hazardous tree management, tree diagnostics and disease management, ornamental bed reconstruction, retaining wall replacements.

Prepares and applies insecticides, pesticides, fungicides and other chemicals to golf courses and park grounds to prevent damages by insects and disease. May use a chainsaw to remove and trim trees as assigned.

Qualifications and Skills

At the time of application, applicants must:

Be at least 16 years old and a high school graduate; OR have completed the state requirements for a G.E.D. certificate; OR be an emancipated minor; OR have passed their 18th birthday;

Have at least two (2) years of full-time work experience in all aspects of Grounds keeping including turf care, and assisting in planting, pruning, fertilizing, and spraying of flowers, trees, and shrubs.

Possess a valid United States motor vehicle Commercial Driver's License (CDL) group "A" endorsement and air brakes. Out of country driver's license holders will be required to obtain the appropriate valid State of Michigan Driver's license before hire date. NOTE: Applicants at the time of application without the required CDL must obtain it by the end of the six month probationary period, at the employee's expense

Possess a Commercial Pesticide Applicator's Certification from the Michigan Department of Agriculture in Right of Way. NOTE: When assigned to Forestry/Landscape must also have one of the following categories: Forest Pest Management, Ornamental Plants & Shade Tree Management. When assigned to Natural Resources must have certification in Aquatics. Certifications must be obtained by the end of the six month probationary period, at the applicants expense.

Pass the complete examination, including the employment medical, established for this classification.

Successfully complete the six month probationary period

Special Requirements

Must maintain a valid Commercial Driver's License

Must maintain Michigan Department of Agriculture Commercial Pesticide Applicator's certifications

Apply online at https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/oakgov/jobs/2283822/groundskeepeer-ii-lyon-red-oaks

