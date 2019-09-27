Oakland County road commission looking for 25 part-time snow plow drivers

The position pays up to $20 an hour and includes snow plowing, salting and other road maintenance duties, according to the statement. (WDIV)

BEVERLY HILLS, Mich. - The Road Commission for Oakland County is accepting applications for up to 25 part-time snow plow drivers for this winter, according to a release.

Applicants must have a valid Michigan commercials driver’s license with an “A” endorsement and will be required to pass a pre-employment driving test and background check. A physical exam, including a drug test, will be required post offer.

"Come be part of the team that has made Oakland County’s roads among the safest in world," said Dennis Kolar, RCOC managing director. “These positions have also become a good stepping stone to permanent positions at the Road Commission as full-time employees retire. It is also a great opportunity for retirees to return to work on a part-time basis and pick up some supplemental income."

The position pays up to $20 an hour and includes snow plowing, salting and other road maintenance duties, according to the statement. Employees will be on call throughout the winter for day, night and weekend work.

Those interested can apply on www.rcocweb.org under the “Careers” tab.

