Physician Assistant wanted in Waterford

Job Title
Physician Assistant
Company Name
Community Network Services (CNS)
Location
Waterford, MI
Job Type
Full Time
Job Summary
CNS is seeking a motivated self-starting Physician Assistant with experience in psychiatry to work in a fast paced Community Mental Health setting. We have a highly supportive multi-disciplinary team and offer this full time position (days) within our Waterford location in Oakland County Michigan.
Competitive salary, comprehensive benefits including 14 paid holidays, PTO accrual and 403B contribution.
Qualifications and Skills
- Possess a Master's Degree in the appropriate Health care field
- Certified as a Physician Assistant
- Licensed as a Physician Assistant in the State of Michigan.
- Possess Suboxone Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) waiver
- Controlled Substance Registration from Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).
- Five years' experience as a psychiatric physician assistant.
- Must possess well developed interpersonal, listening, and communication skills.
- Excellent customer service orientation skills necessary in order to deal effectively with various levels of agency personnel, outside customers, and community groups.
