Physician Assistant wanted in Waterford

Job Title

Physician Assistant

Company Name

Community Network Services (CNS)

Location

Waterford, MI

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

CNS is seeking a motivated self-starting Physician Assistant with experience in psychiatry to work in a fast paced Community Mental Health setting. We have a highly supportive multi-disciplinary team and offer this full time position (days) within our Waterford location in Oakland County Michigan.

Competitive salary, comprehensive benefits including 14 paid holidays, PTO accrual and 403B contribution.

Qualifications and Skills

Possess a Master's Degree in the appropriate Health care field

Certified as a Physician Assistant

Licensed as a Physician Assistant in the State of Michigan.

Possess Suboxone Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) waiver

Controlled Substance Registration from Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

Five years' experience as a psychiatric physician assistant.

Must possess well developed interpersonal, listening, and communication skills.

Excellent customer service orientation skills necessary in order to deal effectively with various levels of agency personnel, outside customers, and community groups.

