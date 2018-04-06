Plant Maintenance Technician wanted at Adler Pelzer Group in Sterling Heights

Job Title

Plant Maintenance Technician

Company Name

Adler Pelzer Group

Location

6305 18 Mile Rd, Sterling Heights, MI 48314

Job Type

Hourly Full Time

Job Summary

HP Pelzer Automotive, a subsidiary of the Adler Pelzer Group, in Sterling Heights is looking for an experienced Plant Maintenance Technician to join our team and make a positive impact to our currently growing operations.

If you are a well rounded experienced Maintenance Tech looking to join a strong team in a growing company, look no further!

We offer competitive wages and very good benefits. Our need is immediate so don't wait, apply now!

Shift: Off Shift - Afternoon

Salary: $20.00 to $30.00 /hour based on being proficient in skills listed above

Responsibilities and Duties

Analyzes mechanical and operational problems on assigned equipment and plans for and takes corrective action. Make necessary corrections and run adjustments to maintain maximum production and quality.

Tests newly installed or refurbished machines and equipment to ensure fulfillment to specification and safety.

Performs preventive maintenance on equipment that is not scheduled for manufacturing to reduce downtime.

Positive communications among other shift and departments to ensure consistent information.

Adherence to plant safety requirements as established by company policy.

Accepts assignments and other responsibilities as required in support of team objectives.

Qualifications and Skills

The successful candidate must:

be proficient in ALL skills: 1) troubleshooting with PLC, 2) hydraulics, 3) pneumatics, 4) mechanical and 5) electrical.

have the ability to do light welding, light fabrication, machine alignments and knowledge of chiller operations.

have at least 7 years of experience in a large manufacturing setting (tier I or equivalent)

have flexibility to train during the day shift to begin, and then work an off-shift (afternoon or night) and/or compressed schedule after 3 months

pass a clear drug screening

Candidates who apply and don't meet ALL the requirements above will not be considered.

How to apply

Choose one of the two ways to apply:

- Send your resume to jobs@hppelzer.com

- Call 248-280-2500 extension 143

You can visit our website at www.adlerpelzer.com

