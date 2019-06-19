Postal Service hosting job fairs at several Detroit-area locations

Have you ever wondered how to apply for a job with the U.S. Postal Service?

To assist you, USPS is organizing several Job Fairs at Detroit area locations. USPS employees will be on hand with information on completing applications and also will show videos that describe jobs in the Postal Service.

Here are the job fairs this summer:

Thursday, June 20, 2019, 10:00 A.M. - 2:00 P.M.

Bellingham Facility, 2351 Bellingham Dr., Troy MI 48083



Monday, June 24, 2019, 10:00 A.M. - 2:00 P.M.

Jackson Post Office, 1500 N. Elm, Jackson, MI 49201



Tuesday, June 25, 2019, 10:00 A.M. - 2:00 P.M.

Ypsilanti Post Office, 108 S. Adams, Ypsilanti, MI 48197



Wednesday, June 26, 2019 10:00 A.M. - 12 noon

Lapeer Post Office (at the Mobile Unit), 567 W. Nepessing, Lapeer, MI 48446



Wednesday, June 26, 2019 1:00 P.M. - 3:00 P.M.

Davison Post Office (at the Mobile Unit), 10290 Davison Rd, Davison, MI 48423

Thursday, June 27, 2019, 10:00 A.M. - 2:00 P.M.

Flint Main, 250 E. Blvd, Flint, MI 48501

Friday, June 28, 2019 10:00 A.M. - 2:00 P.M.

Sandusky Post Office (at the Mobile Unit), 55 S Morse St, Sandusky, MI 48471

The Postal Service, on an ongoing basis, has vacancies for city and rural carrier associates, tractor-trailer operators, mail handlers, maintenance, and clerks.

Applicants for all USPS positions must be a United States Citizen, a lawful permanent resident alien, a citizen of American Samoa or any other territory owing allegiance to the United States.

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

